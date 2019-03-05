NFL Draft: Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa have equal odds at No. 1 pick

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is seeing his stock rise after attending the NFL scouting combine last week in Indianapolis. Murray is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, according to some oddsmakers. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

March 5 (UPI) -- A New Jersey sportsbook gives Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa equal odds at being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

FanDuel Sportsbook began giving Bosa the best odds at being the top pick in the draft, assigning a +160 line to the Ohio State defender. On Monday the sportsbook changed the odds, giving the Oklahoma quarterback and Bosa matching +160 odds.

Bosa is the consensus No. 1 overall pick according to most mock drafts, but Murray's stock has been rising in recent weeks. Buzz began to gather even more around the Heisman Trophy winner when he measured in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 207 pounds at last week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Those numbers represented a slightly taller frame than previously expected after analysts criticized Murray for his height being a problem at the pro level.

Some sportsbooks have shifted to Murray being the favorite for the No. 1 pick, with BetOnline.ag giving him -200 odds, compared to Bosa's +150 odds. BetOnline.ag previously had Bosa at -200 and Murray at +200.

BetDSI puts the odds on Murray's draft position being over 9.5 at -150 and under 9.5 at +120.

The 2019 UPI mock draft has the Arizona Cardinals selecting Bosa with the No. 1 overall pick. The 2019 NFL Draft is from April 25 to 27 in Nashville, Tenn.