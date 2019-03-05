Los Angeles Rams to cut LB Mark Barron after five seasons

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) was entering the fourth season of a five-year deal he signed in 2016. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will release linebacker Mark Barron.

Sources told the NFL Network on Tuesday that the Rams will cut Barron after five seasons with the franchise. The 29-year-old defender was entering the fourth season of a five-year contract he signed in 2016. He was owed $5 million in base salary.

Barron will count $3.33 million against the Rams' salary cap in 2019, according to OverTheCap.com. Los Angeles will free $6.33 million in cap space after the defender is released.

The veteran linebacker will become an unrestricted free agent. Ndamukong Suh, Lamarcus Joyner, Dante Fowler Jr. and Sam Shields are all unrestricted free agents when the NFL's new league year begins March 13.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Barron with the seventh-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Bucs traded him to the Rams on Oct. 28, 2014.

Barron tallied 398 tackles, seven sacks, five interceptions and 19 passes defensed in his five-plus seasons with the Rams.

The Rams also declined the 2019 option on veteran center John Sullivan on Tuesday. He will enter the free agent market.