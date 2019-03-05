Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will likely become one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers after signing a contract extension. Hill is due $2 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie contract. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and playmaker extraordinaire Tyreek Hill is about to become one of the highest-paid pass-catchers in the NFL.

Sources told NFL Network that the Chiefs have began negotiating with HIll on a new contract. The deal is anticipated to be record-setting.

Hill, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has since made the Pro Bowl in every season and is a two-time All-Pro. Hill had 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 receptions in 16 starts in 2018. He hauled in 75 catches for 1,183 yards and seven scores in 15 games in 2017.

Hill is also one of the most feared return men in the game. He led the league with 592 yards and two touchdowns on 39 punt returns during his rookie campaign. He averaged 10.7 yards per punt return and had another score last season on 20 returns.

He has a $2 million base salary in 2019, the final year of his rookie contract. New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. makes the most money for a wide receiver, at $18 million annually, according to OverTheCap.com. Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown makes $17 million annually.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans, Houston Texas Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins and Los Angeles Rams speedster Brandin Cooks are also among the league's highest-paid wide receivers on an annual basis.