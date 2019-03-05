Chicago Bears to release linebacker Sam Acho

In his eight-year NFL career, Sam Acho (94) has 236 combined tackles, 17.0 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears continue to shed more veteran contracts and will release linebacker Sam Acho.

Sources told the NFL Network on Tuesday that the Bears are moving on from Acho and will save about $2.1 million on the salary cap.

The 30-year-old linebacker spent the last four seasons with the Bears after playing his first four years with the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona selected Acho in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas.

Acho signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract prior to last season. He played in only four games in 2018 due to a torn pectoral muscle. The Bears placed him on injured reserve Oct. 8, 2018.

Acho played 25 defensive snaps and 36 special teams snaps last year before suffering the injury. In the 2017 season, he recorded 45 tackles and three sacks in 12 starts.

In his eight-year NFL career, Acho has 236 combined tackles, 17.0 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed.