Baltimore Ravens to release veteran safety Eric Weddle

March 5 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens are expected to release veteran safety Eric Weddle after three seasons with the team.

Sources told the NFL Network on Tuesday that the Ravens will cut Weddle in an effort to create cap space in order to negotiate an extension with linebacker C.J. Mosley. Weddle, who was entering the final season of his four-year contract, was due a $6.5 million base salary with $1 million in incentives in 2019.

Baltimore didn't use the franchise tag on Mosley before Tuesday's deadline, meaning the linebacker will enter free agency when the NFL's new league year begins March 13. Sources told the NFL Network that the Ravens are interested in re-signing the 26-year-old defender, with the extra money helping the effort.

The decision to cut the 34-year-old safety comes as a surprise given the leadership and productivity he provided last season. Weddle had 68 total tackles, one sack and three passes defensed, and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the sixth time.

The then-San Diego Chargers selected Weddle in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent his first nine seasons in the league with the Chargers before joining the Ravens in 2016.

In the last three seasons, Weddle has started all 48 regular-season games and compiled 220 tackles, 10 interceptions, three sacks, three forced fumbles and 24 passes defensed.

Weddle will join a crowded group of safeties in free agency. Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu and Lamarcus Joyner, among others, will search for new homes this offseason.