March 4 (UPI) -- Mississippi's Zedrick Woods passed Auburn star Jamel Dean's Monday morning 40-yard dash time to claim the title of fastest man at the 2019 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Dean moved into first place with a 4.30-second 40-yard dash earlier in the day, topping Parris Campbell and Andy Isabella, who each ran 4.31-second times Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Dean was first given an unofficial time of 4.31, before the official time was announced as 4.30.

Woods later topped them all with a time of 4.29-seconds. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound safety also measured in with 31 5/8-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands. Woods had 79 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a touchdown and 0.5 sack in 12 games in 2018 for the Rebels.

He also did 19 reps on the bench press and had a 34.5-inch vertical jump. Woods had a 122-inch broad jump.

Dean is listed at 6-foot-1, 206-pounds. The Tigers defender had 30 tackles, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, two tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and a sack in 12 games this season.

He also did 16 reps on the bench press and measured in with 31 3/4-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands.

Dean spent a semester at Ohio State before redshirting at Auburn in 2015. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2016 fall camp before recording 43 tackles, eight passes defensed and 2.5 tackles for a loss in 2017.

Maryland's Darnell Savage had the third-fastest time, running a 4.36. Clemson's Mark Fields and LSU's Greedy Williams tied for the fourth-fastest times at 4.37.