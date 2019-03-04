Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on DeMarcus Lawrence for second time

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) had the franchise tag placed on him Monday. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, the team announced Monday.

It's the second consecutive season that the Cowboys placed the tag on Lawrence. It is unclear whether the defensive lineman will sign the tender.

Tuesday is the NFL's deadline to use the franchise tag. Lawrence and the Cowboys have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract.

Lawrence earned a guaranteed $17.1 million on the tag last year. If the pass rusher plays the upcoming season on the tag, he's expected to earn about $20.5 million.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that the franchise was "very confident we can get a deal done" with Lawrence. Dallas is also prioritizing locking up quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason.

"Obviously, D-Law is a priority," Jones said last Tuesday. "He played under the franchise tag and did it in a very respectful way and played his butt off. I do think he's first up."

The Cowboys selected Lawrence in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in two full seasons the last two years and made the Pro Bowl each time after undergoing back surgery following the 2015 and 2016 campaigns.

Lawrence had 64 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in 16 games last season. He had 14.5 sacks in 2017.

In his five-year NFL career, Lawrence has 197 tackles, 34.0 sacks, eight forced fumbles, one interception and two passes defensed.