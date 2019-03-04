Auburn's Jamel Dean blazes into first place in 40 at NFL combine

March 4 (UPI) -- Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean moved into first place with a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL scouting combine Monday in Indianapolis.

The time topped Parris Campbell and Andy Isabella, who each ran 4.31-second times Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Dean was first given an unofficial time of 4.31, before the official time was announced as 4.30.

Dean's time is even more impressive since he is listed at 6-foot-1, 206-pounds. The Tigers defender had 30 tackles, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, two tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and a sack in 12 games this season.

He also did 16 reps on the bench press and measured in with 31 3/4-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands.

.@AuburnFootball CB Jamel Dean runs a 4.31u 40-yard dash!



Dean spent a semester at Ohio State before redshirting at Auburn in 2015. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2016 fall camp before recording 43 tackles, eight passes defensed and 2.5 tackles for a loss in 2017.

Georgia's Mecole Hardman and Mississippi's D.K. Metcalf are tied for the fourth-fastest times at the combine, with 4.33-second 40-yard dashes.