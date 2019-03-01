Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) is being held by police, pending charges, following his arrest Friday in Owings Mills, Md. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested following a car crash Friday in Owings Mills, Md.

Baltimore County Police told UPI that Collins was being held, pending charges.

Police responded to a call regarding the crash at 6:48 a.m. on Dolfield Road, about a mile from the Ravens' team facility. Police said Collins could be formally charged Friday afternoon.

The Ravens told NFL.com that the team is aware of the situation and has spoken to police. Collins, 24, is a restricted free agent.

The fifth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had 411 yards and seven scores on 114 carries in 10 starts last season for the Ravens. He also had 105 yards and a score on 15 receptions.