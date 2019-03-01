Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) is now signed with the franchise though 2021 after agreeing to a three-year contract extension that was announced Friday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran defensive end Brandon Graham.

Philadelphia announced the extension Friday. Sources told NFL Network that Graham's deal is worth between $12 million and $14 million annually.

Graham, 30, had 39 tackles, four sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 starts last season for the Eagles. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft has missed just one game since the 2011 season. Graham started 47 of the Eagles' last 48 regular season games. He had 47 tackles and a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017 and helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl during his 2017 campaign.

He also had one of the most important defensive plays in Eagles history, stripping New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII. Derek Barnett recovered the loose ball, leading to an Eagles field goal with 1:05 remaining.

Graham signed a four-year, $26 million extension with the Eagles in 2015. He is now locked down in Philadelphia through the 2021 season.