New York Jets to place second-round tender on WR Robby Anderson

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Jets are placing a high price on wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Sources told the NFL Network on Thursday that the Jets will put a second-round tender on Anderson, who is a restricted free agent. The tender is worth about $3.11 million.

Anderson could still sign an offer sheet with another team that is willing to surrender a second-round draft choice. The steep price tag on the 25-year-old receiver likely keeps him in a Jets uniform for the 2019 season.

Blessings 🙏🏽🤞🏽 ✈️💚 — Robby Anderson (@youngamazing9) February 28, 2019

New Jets head coach Adam Gase spoke highly of Anderson's talent to reporters Wednesday.

"After watching him, I was impressed with his speed. It was unique," Gase said. "You don't see a whole bunch of guys who have what he has. The way he tracks the ball down the field, I don't think I've ever been around a player that does it as smooth.

"He is so smooth that when he sticks his hands out, and at the speed he's running, you see him just pluck the ball and keep on going."

The Jets signed Anderson as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Temple. He had 50 receptions for 752 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games (nine starts) last season.

In three seasons with the franchise, he has 155 catches for 2,280 yards and 15 touchdowns.