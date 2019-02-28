Kansas City Chiefs open to trading All-Pro OLB Justin Houston

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) could be traded by the team. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are considering trading Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Chiefs have engaged in trade talks centered around Houston, and there is "real interest" from other teams.

The Chiefs are likely motivated to move the 30-year-old outside linebacker due to his high cap number and the expectation that pass rusher Dee Ford will return on the franchise tag.

The Chiefs could free significant cap space if the franchise decided to move the All-Pro linebacker. Houston will earn a base salary of $15.25 million in the 2019 season, with a cap hit of $21.1 million.

Houston has struggled to remain healthy in the last four seasons. The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed 21 games during that span.

When healthy, Houston has produced on the field. He missed four games with the Chiefs last season due to a hamstring injury, but recorded 37 tackles, nine sacks and five forced fumbles.

In his eight-season NFL career, Houston has 382 total tackles, 78.5 sacks, four interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, 32 passes defensed, one safety and one defensive touchdown. He has played in a full 16-game season only three times in his professional career.