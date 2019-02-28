INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey praised Kareem Hunt for having a good heart and said the running back is remorseful for his altercation with a woman last season.

A video of that altercation led to Hunt being released by the Kansas City Chiefs in November. The Browns signed Hunt to a one-year contract Feb. 11. The NFL has not announced what disciplinary action it will take regarding the 2017 Pro Bowl selection.

Hunt is on the commissioner's exempt list. Dorsey -- who previously held the same role with the Kansas City Chiefs -- said his experience with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill helped "a lot" when it came to making the decision to sign Hunt. Hill pleaded guilty to a domestic assault charge while in college.

"Deep down, if you really sit and engage with him [Hunt], he has a really good heart, he really does," Dorsey Thursday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

"The act that he did last year was very egregious. We all know that. But the degree of remorse that he has shown ... and he is so committed about showing through his actions and not his words that he is going to be a better person."

Dorsey said the Browns haven't heard when a suspension for Hunt will come from the NFL.

"I think right now the league is probably in the final steps of making a determination," Dorsey said. "At the appropriate time, they will contact us and let us know."

Hunt, 23, had 824 yards and seven touchdowns on 181 carries in 11 games last season for Kansas City. The third round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft led the league in rushing in 2017 with 1,327 yards on 272 attempts in 16 starts.

Hunt was born in Willoughby, Ohio, and attended South High School before going to college at Toledo. South High School is about 8 miles from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Nick Chubb was a second round pick by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Georgia product ran for 996 yards and eight scores during his rookie campaign. Dorsey didn't seem too worried about how the Browns' backfield workload might be split up in the future.

"At any position I will add as much competition as I can," Dorsey said. "That's what our job is. To add the best competition at all the positions on any 90-man roster. And I will do that."