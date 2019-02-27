New York Jets could trade No. 3 overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft

New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said the team's No. 3 overall pick is open for trades Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- One year after trading up in the 2018 draft, the New York Jets are exploring trade options to move down in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team's first-round selection (No. 3 overall) is on the market for the right price.

"If we end up picking a player at No. 3, we'll feel very good. But if there's an opportunity for us to move back and acquire more picks, that's definitely something we'd be potentially interested in if it's the right kind of deal," Maccagnan said. "I definitely wouldn't rule anything out at this point. Whatever we can do to help build the team to the vision we have for it -- either one guy at [No.] 3 or multiple options if you move back with other opportunities -- that would bode well for us."

New York moved up to No. 3 in last year's draft after sending its sixth-overall pick and two second-round selections, along with a second-rounder in this year's draft, to the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the pick.

The Jets acquired a third-round pick in the 2019 draft after trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints last August.

Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams are widely considered as the top non-quarterback prospects in the 2019 rookie class.