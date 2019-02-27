Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle recovering from hip surgery

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle recently underwent hip surgery and is recovering from the procedure, Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Surgery was good, he's rehabbing good," Ballard told the team's official website. "My guess is [he] probably will not do anything through OTAs. I mean, look: Jack's a vet player. I trust him; trust that he's going to do everything that he can to get back. And we're shooting for the start of training camp for him to be back."

Last season, Doyle sustained a hip injury during Week 2 against the Washington Redskins that caused him to miss five games. Four games into his return, the tight end took a big hit to his kidney against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

Doyle was admitted to a local hospital after the game, where he underwent surgery for the injury. The Colts placed him on injured reserve Nov. 26, ending his 2018-19 campaign.

Doyle had 26 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns in six games last season. Prior to last year, the Colts captain had played in at least 15 games in each of his first five seasons in the NFL.

"It's tough to be hurt, tough to be out," Doyle told reporters after the season. "[It was] just one of those years. I've been fairly lucky in the health department. Just another challenge ahead. I'm trying to get stronger and better and back out there."

In six seasons, Doyle has 200 receptions for 1,728 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Colts defeated the Houston Texans 21-7 in the wild-card round Jan. 5. The Kansas City Chiefs raced to a 31-13 divisional-round victory over the Colts on Jan. 12 to end their season.