Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos cornerback Adam Jones was arrested Wednesday morning on drunk and disorderly conduct charges.

Sources told Fox 19 and Eagle Country 99.3 that Jones, 35, was arrested at the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Ind., and booked into the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center at 3:10 a.m. He was held on public intoxication, disorderly conduct and intimidation charges.

Specific information regarding his arrest is not yet available.

Jones is a free agent after being cut by the Denver Broncos in November. The Bengals declined to pick up his $5.5 million option after the 2017 season. The 2014 All-Pro and 2015 Pro Bowl selection had nine tackles, three passes defensed, an interception, four kick returns and 10 punt returns in seven games in 2018 for the Broncos.

Jones has five career special teams touchdowns and 17 career interceptions. He has scored three touchdowns on defense. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft played his first two seasons for the Tennessee Titans. He played a season for the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Bengals in 2010.

He was suspended for the first game of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He also missed the entire 2007 season due to a suspension.