Bengals say John Ross trade talks 'fake news'

The Cincinnati Bengals selected John Ross (L) with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The team denied trade rumors surrounding the wide receiver Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals say trade rumors surrounding first round 2018 NFL Draft pick John Ross are "fake news."

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin made the comments about the wide receiver on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Sources told NFL Network Tuesday that the Bengals were shopping Ross and that a fresh start would be welcome by "both parties."

"We've had no discussion about John Ross," Tobin told reporters. "That's from 'ready, fire, aim' school of journalism."

"Fake news."

Bengals first-year head coach Zac Taylor said he is "excited" to work with Ross.

"He's a very exciting player, you can move around and do different things with," Taylor said. "He has a very bright future with us."

Sources inside the Bengals organization had a similar reaction to the trade report, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Ross, 24, played in just three games during his injury-shortened 2017 campaign. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had 210 yards on 21 receptions in 2018, but had seven scores in 13 appearances last season.

Ross set the NFL scouting combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash in 2017. He is set to receive about $5 million annually in the next two seasons with the Bengals.