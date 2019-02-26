San Francisco 49ers use franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) had the franchise tag placed on him Tuesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers placed the franchise tag on veteran kicker Robbie Gould, the team announced Tuesday.

Gould will make about $5 million on the tag in the 2019 season after averaging $2 million over his first two seasons with the 49ers.

Gould will become the second highest-paid kicker behind the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker. San Francisco was the first team to use its franchise tag this offseason.

Gould originally joined the 49ers as a free-agent signing March 10, 2017. The Chicago Bears, who recently parted ways with kicker Cody Parkey, released Gould prior to the 2016 season.

The 36-year-old Gould spent 11 seasons with the Bears and became the franchise's all-time scoring leader. In his two seasons with the 49ers, he has converted 72-of-75 field goal attempts. He led the NFL in field goal percentage (97.1) in 2018.

In his 14 seasons in the league, Gould has made 358-of-408 field goal attempts (87.7 percent). His 87.7 career mark ranks second in NFL history among kickers with 100-or-more field goals made.