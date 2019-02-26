Former Cincinnati Bengals and current Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) will return to the Rams after contemplating retirement this offseason. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth will return to the team for his 14th season in the NFL.

The 37-year-old offensive lineman sent out a tweet Tuesday morning to announce his decision, with the team later confirming the news. Whitworth used the offseason to decide whether he would retire or continue playing after the Rams suffered a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

"Can't wait for the opportunity to ride with the boys again!" Whitworth wrote on Twitter.

“A ship is safe in the harbor, but that is not what ships are built for”

-John A. Shed



Can’t wait for the opportunity to ride with the boys again! #keepmovingforward #squadup#letsride pic.twitter.com/4KoSlPJUXP — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) February 26, 2019

Whitworth is in the final season of his three-year, $33.75 million contract he signed with the Rams as a free agent in 2017. His contract has a base salary of $10.25 million.

The Cincinnati Bengals originally selected Whitworth in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and he spent 11 seasons with the franchise. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro choice.

Whitworth has started 195 of the 199 contests he has played in during his 13-year NFL career. He was also named the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award winner in 2019 for his charitable actions throughout the season.