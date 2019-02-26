Dallas Cowboys' Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Tuesday. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Randy Gregory was suspended indefinitely by the NFL after another violation of the league's substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

The team announced the suspension Tuesday. It is Gregory's fourth suspension since the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Gregory was suspended 30 games between 2016 and 2017 due to multiple violations of the policy. The NFL reinstated him in July 2018 after a year-long ban in the 2017 season.

Gregory made it through the entire 2018 campaign on Dallas' active roster. He missed two games because of an injury, but played in 14 regular-season contests. He was second on the Cowboys in sacks (six) and quarterback pressures (28), and tallied 25 tackles.

For the fourth time in his career, Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement.



The 26-year-old defensive end was entering the final season of his rookie contract. His future in the league, and with the Cowboys, is uncertain.

In his professional career, Gregory has been suspended for more contests (30) than games played (28). He has 45 total tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in his career.