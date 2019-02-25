Baltimore Ravens cutting veteran WR Michael Crabtree

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree (L) will not be with the team in 2019 after starting all 16 games for the AFC North franchise in 2018. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Michael Crabtree's tenure with the Baltimore Ravens lasted just one season, as the team plans to cut the veteran wide receiver.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the team informed Crabtree that he would be released Monday. The 10-year veteran signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the AFC North franchise in March.

Crabtree, 31, had 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns in 16 starts last season. He has 633 receptions for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns in 141 games during his NFL career. Crabtree played his first six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, after being selected as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He signed with the Raiders as a free agent in 2015.

The Texas Tech product had at least eight touchdowns in each of his three seasons in Oakland.

"We good! Let's get it," Crabtree tweeted Monday.

Crabtree was set to receive a $2.5 million roster bonus in March and had a salary of $7.5 million in 2019. Baltimore clears $4.6 million in salary cap space by cutting the wide receiver.