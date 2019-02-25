Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons owner and Home Depot founder Arthur Blank is the latest NFL owner to buy a yacht this offseason, joining Jerry Jones and Daniel Snyder.

The 76-year-old -- who also owns MLS club Atlanta United -- spent more than $180 million on the 295-foot yacht, according to TMZ Sports. It is named DreAMBoat. Blank's initials are AMB.

Oceanco built the vessels. The superyacht builder also built Jones' $250 million, 357-foot Bravo Eugenia.

"It has been an intense project, but with some clear direction from the owner, excellent collaboration between Espen Oino, Terence Disdale Design and Oceanco, we have achieved a great deal and are poised to deliver a stunning yacht," owner representative Dan Jackson told Oceanco.

DreAMBoat launched Feb. 13. It can accommodate 23 guests and 33 crew members. DreAMBoat also features a swimming pool on the main aft deck, a partially enclosed sundeck with a jacuzzi and a private jacuzzi on the owner's deck.

Blank is worth $4.8 billion, according to Forbes.