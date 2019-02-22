Philadelphia Eagles sign Jake Elliott, one other to contract extensions

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) signed a contract extension with the Eagles on Friday. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed kicker Jake Elliott to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The franchise also signed long snapper Rick Lovato to a one-year deal through 2019. Financial terms of the deals weren't disclosed.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Elliott in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Eagles signed him off the Bengals' practice squad Sept. 12, 2017.

Elliott made 26-of-31 field goal attempts, including a franchise-record 61-yard kick against the New York Giants, as a rookie and had 117 points.

In the 2018 season, Elliott converted 26-of-31 attempts and had two game-winning kicks.

The Eagles originally signed Lovato late in the 2016 season. He has snapped in 37 career games over the last two years. He also has added seven special teams tackles.

Philadelphia also announced the release of safety Chris Maragos.