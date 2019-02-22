Kansas City Chiefs sign Sammie Coates, E.J. Manuel, two more

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates (14) signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs signed four free agents, including former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Sammie Coates, to the team's roster, the franchise announced Friday.

The Chiefs also signed former first-round pick and ex-Buffalo Bills quarterback E.J. Manuel, receiver Davon Grayson and defensive back Dontae Johnson.

Pittsburgh selected Coates in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Steelers before being traded to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 2, 2017. The Browns released the wideout after one season and the Houston Texans claimed him off waivers.

Coates played in 12 games with the Texans before his release. He has 29 receptions for 528 yards and two touchdowns in 44 career NFL games.

The Bills selected Manuel in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Oakland Raiders. He has completed 343-of-590 passes for 3,767 yards, 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his career.

Since entering the league in 2014, Johnson has bounced around between the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals. He has 158 total tackles, two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 21 passes defensed in his career.

Grayson went undrafted in 2018 out of East Carolina. He signed with the Chiefs in May, but the team later waived him with an injury designation.