Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has had an injury-marred NFL career, including a 12-game absence in 2018 after breaking his ankle.

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert showed off his agility in a new workout video as he prepares for the 2019 season after breaking his ankle.

Eifert, 28, missed 12 games last season after sustaining the fracture in September. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft started 15 games during his rookie campaign, but has only played more than eight games in a season once since that year.

Eifert had 15 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown in 2018. The 2015 Pro Bowl selection had a career-high 13 touchdowns in 13 games during that campaign. Eifert played in just two games in 2017, while dealing with back and knee issues.

He also dealt with back and ankle injuries in 2016. Eifert has also missed time due to shoulder, elbow, neck and head injuries.

"Looks a lot better than the last time you saw my ankle," he wrote for the video he posted Thursday on social media.

Eifert ran through a ladder during the workout and stepped side-to-side, showing the strength he has built up in the joint.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Notre Dame product signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Bengals in March. Eifert sustained the injury during the Bengals' 37-36 win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 30 in Atlanta. He made a catch before his ankle got caught under a defender during the play.

Road to recovery. Obvious why I picked green... #GOIRISH PS - Beat the Steelers! pic.twitter.com/DfVa2p7jka - Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) October 12, 2018

He posted a post-surgery photo in October. Eifert will be able to sign with any team in March, when the NFL's new league year begins.