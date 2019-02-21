Cincinnati Bengals hire Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles away from Cincinnati Bengals defender Christian Ringo on December 23 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Bengals hired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Thursday after having one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2018. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator.

Cincinnati announced the hiring on Thursday. Anarumo, 52, served as defensive backs coach for the New York Giants in 2018. He was the Miami Dolphins' defensive backs coach from 2012 through 2017.

"I've always had great respect for Lou, and I know he is a tremendous defensive coach," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a news release.

"He's a great fit for what we want to build here in Cincinnati. Lou is an excellent communicator who the players will have great respect for, and he will get the best out of them."

Anarumo also served as the Dolphins' interim defensive coordinator for 12 games in 2015. He began his coaching career in 1992 as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at the United States Merchant Marine Academy, where he worked until 1994. Anarumo went on to serve as an assistant head coach at Harvard from 1995 to 2000. He was the defensive backs coach at Marshall from 2001 to 2003 and at Purdue from 2004 to 2011.

The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin in November, a day after losing 51-14 to the New Orleans Saints.