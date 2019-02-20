New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrated his third Super Bowl victory Feb. 5 in Boston. The All-Pro pass-catcher is undecided on playing during the 2019 season. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The football future of New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski will be decided in the next couple of weeks, according to his agent.

Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN on Tuesday that his client is mulling his options and possible retirement.

"He's thinking it through, he's giving it a lot of thought ... I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks," Rosenhaus said on NFL Live.

Gronkowski, 29, was relentlessly pressed about his possible retirement in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIII. The five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion had six catches for 87 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams, helping the franchise claim a sixth Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Patriots star told reporters after the win that he would decide on his playing future in a "week or two." A day later, Gronkowski had a cryptic cameo in a Tom Brady social media video, featuring Eminem's Guess Who's Back playing in the background. Gronkowski made a hand gesture, signaling that he was weighing his options.

"Still here," Brady wrote on the video. "To be continued."

Gronkowski is under contract through 2019. He has been teammates with Brady for nine seasons. The new league year in the NFL begins at 4 p.m. March 13.

"Gronk" tied his career-low with three touchdowns in 2018. He hauled in 47 receptions for 682 yards in 13 appearances during his 2018 campaign.