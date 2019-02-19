New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had his beard shaved and auctioned, with the earnings going to charity. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's discarded beard shavings are fetching a high price in an online auction.

Earlier this month, Edelman had his beard shaved on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The hair follicles were collected off the floor and donated to CharityBuzz, which is hosting the auction for Edelman's beard. The proceeds from the auction benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston.

The auction had its first bid Friday morning, with the opening amount coming in at $1,000. That total quickly reached a top bid of $3,250 on Monday night.

Edelman's beard became a piece of Patriots history after the wideout won his third Super Bowl with the team. He also took home Super Bowl MVP honors in New England's 13-3 win over the Rams on Feb. 3.

Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards in the championship game. He had 74 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Along with the results from the auction, Edelman and DeGeneres donated $10,000 each to the Boys and Girls Club.