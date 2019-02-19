Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn used Ty Sambrailo (not pictured) at right tackle and left guard last season. Sambrailo agreed to a three-year contract extension Tuesday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo, the team announced Tuesday.

Details of Sambrailo's contract weren't released. He made $959,448 last season with the Falcons.

The 26-year-old Sambrailo saw action in all 16 games and started the team's final four contests of the 2018 season. Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn opted to use Sambrailo at right tackle instead of Ryan Schraeder. He also played at left guard during that span.

Schraeder's future with the team remains unclear. He has three years and $18.8 million remaining on his current contract.

"We are excited to bring Ty back as a part of our brotherhood," Quinn said. "His versatility has proven to be one of his many strengths. We look forward to him being a valuable piece of the offensive line."

The Denver Broncos originally selected Sambrailo in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Falcons traded their 2018 fifth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for the versatile lineman before the beginning of the 2017 campaign.

Sambrailo has started 13 games in his four-year NFL career, including six for the Falcons.

The Falcons previously parted ways with cornerback Robert Alford, kicker Matt Bryant and defensive end Brooks Reed this offseason. The franchise reached extensions with linebacker Bruce Carter and defensive end Steven Means.

Atlanta also didn't tender cornerback Brian Poole, allowing him to become a free agent.