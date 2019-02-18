NFL Draft: Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown to miss combine

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown will not participate in the 2019 NFL combine or the Sooners' pro day as he recovers from foot surgery. File Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Recovering from surgery, Oklahoma wide receiver and top NFL draft prospect Marquise Brown will not participate in the 2019 NFL scouting combine.

League sources told NFL.com and ESPN that Brown's agents sent a letter to NFL franchises on Friday saying that Brown had Lisfranc surgery in January and won't participate in the combine or in the Sooners' pro day.

Brown, 21, had 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns on 75 receptions in 12 games for the Sooners in 2018. He had 57 grabs for 1,095 yards and seven scores in 13 games in 2017. Brown was a first-team All-American, first-team Big 12 honoree and a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist.

Dr. Robert Anderson performed Brown's foot surgery Jan. 8. He sustained the injury in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 1. He played through the injury in the Orange Bowl.

Brown drew a player comparison to DeSean Jackson in his NFL.com draft profile. "Hollywood" is listed at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds. The junior from Hollywood, Fla., is known for his elite speed, but there are concerns about his small frame holding up at the next level.

The 2019 NFL Draft begins April 25 in Nashville. Brown is slated as the No. 26 overall pick, going to the Indianapolis Colts, in UPI's 2019 NFL mock draft.