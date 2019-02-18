Colin Kaepernick linked to Patriots, Panthers

NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. Kaepernick and former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid settled collusion grievances against the NFL on Friday. Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa (L) has been publicly supportive during his attempt to get back into the league. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Colin Kaepernick's attorney thinks his client will sign with an NFL team within the next two weeks.

Mark Geragos told CNN on Saturday that he would not be surprised if Kaepernick signed with the New England Patriots. He also said he would not be surprised if Patriots owner Robert Kraft's former coach made a move. He could have been referring to several coaches with the latter statement, including Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"I'm going to make a bold prediction, although I've been wrong once before on this ... one of three teams picks him [Kaepernick] up," Geragos said.

Geragos said the Panthers would be a "natural" pick if quarterback Cam Newton misses time in 2019 due to shoulder issues. Newton had shoulder surgery in January.

"He absolutely wants to play [in the NFL]," Geragos said. "He wants to compete at the highest level."

Kaepernick and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid settled their collusion grievance against the NFL on Friday. The grievance alleged that there was collusion against signing them to NFL contracts. The filing cited that the league and its owners colluded to keep Kaepernick out of the NFL for reasons related to his leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice.

Reid joined Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem before games during the 2016 season in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

"I think you are going to see within the next two weeks that somebody is going to step up," Geragos said. "Somebody is going to do the right thing. I will tell you, besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if Bob Kraft makes a move.

"It would not surprise me if his former coach makes a move."

Reid signed with the Panthers before Week 4 of last season. He signed a three-year contract extension with the franchise on Feb. 11.

Kaepernick, 31, hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since Jan. 1, 2017. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 scores and four interceptions in 12 games that season for the 49ers. Kaepernick had a 1-10 record as a starter in his final season with the team, before opting out of the final year of his contract.

Geragos said that the Seahawks were "probably" the only team that initially talked to Kaepernick about joining their franchise after he split from the 49ers.