The Arizona Cardinals have backed Josh Rosen (3) as their starting quarterback for 2019, despite being linked to Oklahoma star Kyler Murray in the 2019 NFL Draft. Rosen said he is OK after getting into a traffic accident Saturday in Los Angeles.

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen said he is "OK" after getting into an accident in his Tesla.

Rosen posted photos of the damaged car Sunday on Instagram. The "minor" accident occurred on Saturday in Los Angeles, according to the Cardinals.

"I'm okay ... but," Rosen wrote for the caption on one of the photos, including a crying emoji.

He later joked about the accident, posting a photo of himself pretending to punch the side of the car.

"Dude, I'm telling you the NFL doesn't test for this stuff," Rosen wrote for the caption on that photo.

Rosen, 22, celebrated his birthday on Feb. 10. The UCLA product completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games in 2018. He started 13 games for the 3-13 Cardinals, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals have been linked to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, but coach Kliff Kingsbury and president Michael Bidwell have shutdown the idea of the franchise selected the Heisman Trophy winner with the top pick.

Rosen signed a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cardinals in May.