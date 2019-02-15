Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II to meet with Antonio Brown

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II and disgruntled star wide receiver Antonio Brown will meet to clear the air.

Sources told the NFL Network that Brown reversed course and decided he will meet with the Steelers owner. Rooney is in Florida, where he owns a home. Sources told the NFL Network on Friday that Brown originally had no plans to meet with Rooney.

Brown didn't play in the team's regular-season finale after skipping a walkthrough practice, leading to frustration on both sides. Sources told the NFL Network that the star wideout requested a trade, but the Steelers have not decided what to do with Brown.

The Steelers receiver tweeted out his gratitude to the organization earlier in the week, saying it was "time to move on and forward."

Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years...time to move on and forward..........✌🏽 #NewDemands pic.twitter.com/fbIoFNdqK4 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 12, 2019

Pittsburgh drafted Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and has received All-Pro honors five times. He had 104 receptions, 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus March 17. His agent has not received permission to seek a trade with other teams.