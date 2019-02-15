The Cincinnati Bengals have yet to hire a defensive coordinator to replace the fired Teryl Austin, despite being linked to several veteran coaches. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are having a hard time hiring a defensive coordinator to replace Teryl Austin.

Sources informed of the situation told NFL Network that the New Orleans Saints are planning to block the franchise from interviewing secondary coach Aaron Glenn for the vacancy. Jack Del Rio was an early favorite to land the job, but the parties determined that the fit was not right.

The Bengals were also linked to Dennis Allen, Dom Capers and Vance Joseph, but those potential deals also fell through. A source told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday that Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is staying at the school, despite interest from the Bengals.

The Bengals have also been linked to Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant, who was on the same staff as Cincinnati's new coach Zac Taylor last season. Former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel has also been linked to the opening.

Cincinnati ranked 30th in points allowed and last in yards allowed last season, finishing last in the AFC North with a 6-10 record. The Bengals fired Austin in November, after a 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.