Los Angeles Chargers decline DT Corey Liuget's option

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Corey Liuget (94) will head to free agency after the team declined his option. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers will not exercise defensive lineman Corey Liuget's option, the team announced Wednesday.

Liuget, who has a $9.5 million cap hit, will hit free agency as a result. He was due a base salary of $4 million, along with a $4 million roster bonus and a $1.5 million signing bonus in 2019.

Liuget has spent his entire career with the Chargers since the franchise selected him with the 18th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The team didn't rule out a possible return for the defensive tackle.

"Corey's made major contributions to this organization since being our first-round selection in 2011 both on and off the field," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told the team's official website. "He was our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018 for a reason and you won't find a player who made a bigger contribution in the community than Corey.

"While we did not exercise the 2019 option in Corey's contract and he will now become a free agent on March 13, the door is certainly not closed for a possible return in the future."

Liuget played in a career-low six games (three starts) in 2018 and had nine tackles and 1.5 sacks. He served a four-game suspension due to a PED violation, and saw his season come to an early end when he tore a quad tendon.

Liuget has 207 total tackles, 24.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and 20 passes defensed in his NFL career.