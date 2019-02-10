NFL fines Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman again for illegal hit

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) was fined by the NFL again for his hit on New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for a hit on a defenseless player in the New England Patriots' 13-3 win in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

Sources told the NFL Network that the league handed down a $26,739 fine Saturday to Robey-Coleman after his hit on Patriots running back Rex Burkhead. The helmet-to-helmet hit occurred in the first quarter and resulted in a 15-yard penalty.

The incident marks the second straight game Robey-Coleman is facing a fine for an illegal hit. The NFL also disciplined Robey-Coleman for a controversial hit on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship game.

Robey-Coleman received a similar $26,739 fine after the Ram's 26-23 overtime victory against the Saints. Sources told the NFL Network that Robey-Coleman appealed the fine for the hit on Lewis in the hopes of reducing the amount. No hearing date has been set for the appeal.

It is unclear whether Robey-Coleman will appeal the fine for his hit on Burkhead.

The Rams signed Robey-Coleman to a three-year, $15.675 million contract extension March 13, 2018.

The Buffalo Bills signed Robey-Coleman as an undrafted free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft. The Bills released him March 6, 2017, and he signed with the Rams on April 7, 2017.