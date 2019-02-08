New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had his beard during the Super Bowl parade on Tuesday in Boston, but lost it on Friday while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman said goodbye to his beard, as the New England Patriots star had it shaved off Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Edelman snagged 10 catches for a game-high 141 yards in the 13-3 victory on Sunday in Atlanta. He received his hardware for the MVP heroics on the show.

He fielded several questions about the season and his facial feature, including how he maintains the beard and if he is every tackled by defenders pulling on it. Edelman said he has not cut his beard this season.

"Coach [Bill] Belichick has this thing that he says: 'Put everything in the drawer and [don't] worry about it until it's done. Unit the season is done.' So I put my razor in the drawer," Edelman said.

He said he didn't know if he planned on shaving the beard. Ellen eventually got Edelman to agree to the beard shaving by saying she would donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club if he let her break out the razor.

Edelman said he would match Ellen's donation with his own $10,000.

"I love you beard," Edelman said. "It's been a hell of a year."

Edelman is now a three-time Super Bowl champion. The 32 year old wide receiver joined the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.