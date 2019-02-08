Chiefs say no more basketball for QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen showing off his basketball skills in a video posted Tuesday on social media. His team later let him know that they didn't want the superstar playing basketball during the offseason. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Not everyone was happy to see a video of MVP Patrick Mahomes balling on a basketball court, as the Kansas City Chiefs put an end to his offseason hoops plans.

Mahomes was seen crossing over defenders and weaving through traffic before deploying a spin move and making a lay-up during an impressive sequence shown in some footage posted Tuesday.

On Thursday, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told 810 WHB that the team put in a call to Mahomes' agent to voice concern about their star player.

"We did address it," Veach told the Kansas City radio station. "As soon as I saw it, it probably took me two seconds to call his agent [Leigh Steinberg] and tell him that was a big no-no. So, I think 'The Kingdom' can rest assured that we have that under control. No more basketball for Pat."

But not everyone was buying that the Chiefs' directive toward Mahomes would keep him off of the court. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman chimed in on Twitter.

"Haha yea that's gonna work," Sherman tweeted. "If they don't want him hooping, then put it in the contract. It's not there so he can do as he pleases. Most players do."

Mahomes, 23, was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first full season as a starter in 2018. The Texas Tech product is under contract through 2020, with a club option in 2021.