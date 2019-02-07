Reports: Patriots to hire Schiano as defensive coordinator

Former Ohio State defensive coordinator will reportedly hold the same title with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are moving closer to hiring former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, according to multiple reports.

According to the Boston Globe, Schiano will be given the same title under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Patriots defensive coach Brian Flores was hired as the coach of the Miami Dolphins on Monday, and while no one held the title of defensive coordinator for the Patriots in 2018, it was Flores who was in charge of the defense.

Schiano announced after the season that he wouldn't be returning the Buckeyes, who also lost head coach Urban Meyer to retirement. Upon Schiano's announcement, it was widely believed he would take a job in the NFL.

Schiano, 52, was assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 20016 until this past season. He has coached in the NFL twice before -- as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) and as defensive assistant/coordinator with the Chicago Bears (1996-98).