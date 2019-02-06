Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice had multiple surgeries to address his torn ACL from 2018, but appeared healthy during a sprinting exercise video Wednesday. File photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice missed his rookie year due to a torn ACL. He showed his progress Wednesday with a video of himself sprinting.

Guice suffered the knee injury in the first quarter of his first preseason game on Aug. 9 against the New England Patriots. He had six carries for 19 yards before going down with the injury. The LSU product and second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft required multiple knee surgeries after the initial Aug. 20 surgery due to an infection.

"We working with fire," Guice wrote for the caption on the video he posted to social media Wednesday. The video featured the running back sprinting about 40 yards while at the Redskins' training facility.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back played for the Tigers alongside Jacksonville Jaguars star Leonard Fournette, before leading the squad in 2017. Guice had 1,251 yards and 11 scores during his final year with LSU. He had 1,387 yards and 15 scores during his sophomore campaign.

Guice drew an NFL comparison to Marshawn Lynch in his NFL.com draft profile before being picked up by the Redskins. He had injury concerns entering the draft.

The Redskins (7-9) dealt with numerous injuries in 2018, including quarterback Alex Smith in addition to Guice's ACL tear. Adrian Peterson led the team with 1,042 rushing yards and seven scores on 251 carries.