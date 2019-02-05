Report: Giants' Eli Manning, wife have baby boy hours after Super Bowl

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and wife Abby now have four children after adding son Charlie to the family Monday. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- There is a new Manning in town as Eli Manning and his wife Abby added their first son to their family of six just hours after Super Bowl LIII.

A source told Newsday that Charles "Charlie" Elisha was born just after midnight Monday, hours after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in Atlanta.

Charlie joins a Manning clan that includes sisters Ava, Lucy and Caroline.

Eli and Abby married in 2008. Manning, 38, celebrated his birthday Jan. 3. He is expected to return to the New York Giants in 2019, despite the team struggling in 2018.

The two-time Super Bowl champion completed a career-high 66 percent of his throws last season. He also passed for 4,299 yards, the fourth-highest total of his NFL tenure. Manning threw 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his 16 starts.

Manning is a free agent after next season. He is set to make $16.5 million in 2019. The Giants own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and could opt to trade up in the order if they want to select one of the top-rated quarterback prospects in the field.