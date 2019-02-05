Atlanta Falcons to release veteran CB Robert Alford

The Atlanta Falcons will release cornerback Robert Alford (23) after six seasons with the franchise. File photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons plan to release veteran cornerback Robert Alford after six seasons with the team.

Sources told the NFL Network on Tuesday the Falcons plan to cut the starting cornerback. Alford had two years and $17 million left on his contract.

The 30-year-old cornerback signed a four-year, $38 million extension in December 2016. He was due $8.5 million next season. The Falcons will save $7.9 million in cap space with the move.

"Thank you Atlanta for 6 incredible seasons," Alford wrote on Twitter. "Sucks that it ended on this note. I enjoyed playing in this incredible city. Ima miss my dawgs but I'm excited for the next chapter."

Thank you Atlanta for 6 incredible seasons. Sucks that it ended on this note. I enjoyed playing in this incredible city. Ima miss my dawgs but I’m excited for the next chapter. #TAT — Robert Alford (@rockorocky) February 5, 2019

The Falcons selected Alford in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He appeared in 88 games (76 starts) across six seasons with the Falcons and totaled 303 tackles, 10 interceptions, 85 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns.

Second-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver projects to fit into the team's starting lineup next season. Oliver rotated in for starting cornerback Desmond Trufant and the struggling Alford late in the year.