New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and Tom Brady celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The teammates went to Walt Disney World on Monday to celebrate the victory. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Tom Brady and Julian Edelman swapped their football threads for Jedi robes fewer than 24 hours after winning Super Bowl LIII.

The New England Patriots' superstar duo wielded lightsabers while wearing the robes and sunglasses on Monday at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Championship teams often travel to the theme park after winning. Brady and Edelman screamed that they were going to Disney World late Sunday night after beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"These are not the droids you are looking for," Edelman wrote for the caption on his photo with Brady at the theme park.

Edelman also posted some selfie-style videos with Brady on the Toy Story ride. The duo debated which one was Buzz Lightyear and which was Woody before going on a stroll toward Cinderella's Castle.

Edelman was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII after bringing in 10 catches for 141 yards in the victory.

Brady and Edelman will be part of a parade at 2:40 p.m. Monday at the Magic Kingdom park.