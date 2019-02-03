Patriots' Patrick Chung exits Super Bowl LIII with air cast on arm

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung suffered a serious arm injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Chung's arm got caught between two players on a tackle attempt early in the third quarter. The safety rolled around on the turf in pain and had an air cast placed on his right arm.
Officials brought out a golf cart for Chung, but he refused and walked toward the locker room under his own power.
#Patriots injury update: Patrick Chung (arm) will not return.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
The Patriots ruled out Chung for the remainder of the game. Duron Harmon replaced Chung in the Patriots' secondary.
New England led the Rams 3-0 in the third quarter when Chung exited the game.