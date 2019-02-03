Patriots' Patrick Chung exits Super Bowl LIII with air cast on arm

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) is tackled by New England Patriots defender Deatrich Wise Jr. (R) and safety Patrick Chung (23) during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung (23) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung suffered a serious arm injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Chung's arm got caught between two players on a tackle attempt early in the third quarter. The safety rolled around on the turf in pain and had an air cast placed on his right arm.

Officials brought out a golf cart for Chung, but he refused and walked toward the locker room under his own power.

#Patriots injury update: Patrick Chung (arm) will not return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

The Patriots ruled out Chung for the remainder of the game. Duron Harmon replaced Chung in the Patriots' secondary.

New England led the Rams 3-0 in the third quarter when Chung exited the game.