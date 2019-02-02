NFL reveals Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed was one of the eight new members elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Atlanta. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2019 inductees on Saturday in Atlanta.

Cornerback Champ Bailey, tight end Tony Gonzalez, safety Ed Reed, cornerback Ty Law, center Kevin Mawae, contributor Pat Bowlen, contributor Gil Brandt and safety Johnny Robinson made the cut.

Former St. Louis Rams star wide receiver Isaac Bruce, Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and Alan Faneca were among those who were not elected into the class.

Bailey was a 12-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro. The No. 7 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft had 908 tackles, 203 passes defensed, 52 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and four touchdowns during his 15-year NFL tenure.

Bowlen served as the Broncos' owner for 35 years. The Broncos made seven Super Bowl appearances and advanced to the playoffs 18 times under his leadership. Denver won three Super Bowl titles under Bowlen.

Brandt was the vice president of personnel for the Dallas Cowboys. He worked for the franchise from 1960 to 1988 and again from 1995 to present. The Cowboys won two Super Bowl titles and 13 division titles with Brandt.

Gonzalez was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and a six-time All-Pro. He had 1,325 catches for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns in 17 seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

Law won three Super Bowl titles during his 15-year NFL career. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro. Law totaled 838 tackles, 108 passes defensed, 53 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, seven touchdowns and five fumble recoveries during his decorated tenure.

Mawae played 16 seasons after being picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft.

Reed was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro. He also won a Super Bowl and was the 2004 AP Defensive Player of the Year. Reed had 643 tackles, 139 passes defensed, 64 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries, 11 forced fumbles and seven touchdowns during his 13-year NFL tenure. Reed played 11 seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, before playing for the Houston Texans and New York Jets in his final season.

Robinson was a seven-time Pro Bowl pick and a six-time All-Pro. The safety won a Super Bowl and three AFL Championships during his 12-year career. Robinson played three seasons for the Dallas Texans before playing his final nine seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Class of 2019 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.