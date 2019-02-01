Former NFL quarterback, coach Wade Wilson dies at age 60

Former Oakland Raiders quarterback and NFL coach Wade Wilson Wilson played in 17 seasons with five NFL franchises and served as a quarterbacks coach for 17 additional years.File photo by Earl S. Cryer/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback and assistant coach Wade Wilson died Friday in his Coppell, Texas, home, the Dallas Cowboys announced. It was the day of his 60th birthday.

The team did not specify his cause of death.

Wilson played in 17 seasons with five NFL franchises and served as a quarterbacks coach for 17 additional years, including 14 with the Cowboys.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Wilson in the eighth round (No. 210 overall) of the 1981 NFL Draft. He spent more than a decade with the team, appearing in 76 games with 48 starts.

Wilson guided the Vikings to the 1987 NFC Championship Game and then led the NFL in passer rating the next season and earned Pro Bowl honors. Wilson also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (1992), New Orleans Saints (1993-94), Cowboys (1995-97) and Oakland Raiders (1998-99).

He finished his NFL playing career with a 75.6 passer rating and a 36-33 record as a starter. Wilson completed 1,391-of-2,428 passes for 17,283 yards and 99 touchdowns.

Sad news today as we lost a teammate far too soon. Wade Wilson was my backup from 1995-‘97 and my QB coach my last season in 2000. Prayers for his children and family. #RIP — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) February 1, 2019

In 2000, Wilson began his coaching career with the Cowboys. He was the quarterbacks coach for Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, with whom Wilson won Super Bowl XXX as a backup.

Wilson went to the Chicago Bears in the same role for three years, eventually returning to Dallas in 2007. Wilson coached Tony Romo and Dak Prescott before the team parted ways with him after the 2017 season.