Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson requested a trade during the 2018 season and now he's apologizing for it.

Peterson apologized while participating in the Phoenix Open pro-am on Wednesday in Arizona.

"I just want to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season," Peterson told the crowd through a microphone while walking on the 16th hole. "I'm here to stay, baby."

Peterson also said he was looking forward to playing under new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. He said his apology wasn't planned.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro had 54 tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery in 16 starts last season. Peterson hasn't missed a game in his eight-year NFL tenure. He has made the Pro Bowl in every season since being selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The star cornerback requested a trade in October, hoping to be moved before the Oct. 30 trade deadline. The Cardinals were 1-6 at the time.

The 28-year-old Peterson is under contract to the Cardinals through the 2020 season. He had a base salary of $11 million this year, and salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.1 million in 2020.

Peterson later said that he wanted to stay with the Cardinals.

"I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone," he tweeted in October. "But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around.

"I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization & fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this week's game."