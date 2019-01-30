Brandin Cooks surprises Rams custodian with free Super Bowl tickets

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Brandin Cooks nearly brought the Los Angeles Rams' custodian to tears by surprising him with tickets, a flight and accommodations for Super Bowl LIII.

Cooks presented Alfonso Garcia with the prize before the team headed to Atlanta for the big game. He stood in a room at the team facility in California and waited for Garcia to walk in.

"On behalf of the team, the organization, we would like to invite you and your son to a roundtrip to the Super Bowl," Cooks told him. "You can come and hang out with us.

"You mean so much to us. You know that. It's special what you do around here. Everything that you do does not go unnoticed. We thank you for that and would love for you to join us."

Cooks handed Garcia the tickets before the custodian said "this is a dream come true" and got choked up.

"I don't know what to tell you guys ... this is amazing," Garcia said.

Cooks and Garcia then exchanged a handshake and hugs.

His teammate, Robert Woods, relayed the story to the media Monday.

"I walked by and just happened to see that encounter," Woods said. "That's the type of teammate he is, and a leader."

Cooks addressed the gift Wednesday.

"Crazy how you guys found out about it," Cooks said. "I really wanted to keep that private. It was important just because he is a part of this team, a part of this success. I was blessed by the Rams helping me out with the process. The guy deserves it. I look forward to having him at the game."