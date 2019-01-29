New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks to the media when he arrives at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Rob Gronkowski was open to going to a fraternity house party in Atlanta after getting an invite from one of its members at Super Bowl opening night.

The New England Patriots star known for his love for partying received the proposition while the team was meeting with a hoard of reporters on Monday at the Georgia World Congress Center.

A member of Delta Tau Delta at Emory University asked the All-Pro tight end about his college life before asking Gronkowski to come to the Atlanta campus.

"What are you guys doing tonight? Gronkowski asked, before he responded to an invite for the NFL star. "Wow. I got curfew or else I would come."

The student then told Gronkowski the school had a snow day on Tuesday and the fraternity was having a party to celebrate.

"A snow day party during the day? I might be able to make that one. It's during the day. Alright, thank you."

Gronkowski, 29, attended the University of Arizona before becoming a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft. He lived in a house with his brother and two friends, while another friend served as an "unofficial" roommate on the Tucson, Ariz., campus.

"It was just always mayhem," Gronkowski said of the experience on Monday. "It was awesome."

"Gronk" reeled in 47 catches for 682 yards and three scores in 13 games this season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro has not yet committed to return for the 2019 season and says he isn't thinking about those plans until after the Super Bowl.