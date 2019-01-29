Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck celebrates a touchdown pass alongside guard Mark Glowinski (right) against the Houston Texans in the second quarter of their Wild Card playoff game on January 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed guard Mark Glowinski to a three-year contract.

Indianapolis announced the pact Tuesday. The deal ensures that the Colts keep one of the best offensive lines in football intact for the 2019 season.

Sources told NFL Network that the deal is worth $18 million and includes a $4.2 million signing bonus. Glowinski joined the Colts in 2017 after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts allowed a league-low 18 sacks in 2018, with the 6-foot-4, 310-pound guard starting 11 games. Indianapolis also led the league with six games with zero sacks allowed, including five consecutive games with zero sacks surrendered.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck threw 249 passes without being sacked, the third-longest streak in NFL history.

Glowinski, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in 35 games for the Seahawks before joining the Colts' offensive line.